Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.59. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 129,510 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.64% and a negative net margin of 649.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 2,582,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 111,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,088,680 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

