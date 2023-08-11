Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $0.71. Anaergia shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANRGF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Anaergia from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Anaergia from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Anaergia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Anaergia Price Performance

About Anaergia

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Further Reading

