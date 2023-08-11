Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.89

Shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $16.76. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 22,114 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC lowered Heidelberg Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidelberg Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

