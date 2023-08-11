JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $827.69

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 827.69 ($10.58) and traded as high as GBX 842 ($10.76). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 832 ($10.63), with a volume of 29,307 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 827.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 808.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,434.48 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

