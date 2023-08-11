Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $701.26

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 701.26 ($8.96) and traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.07). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 705 ($9.01), with a volume of 118,937 shares trading hands.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £450.35 million, a PE ratio of -573.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 701.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 697.29.

Insider Activity at Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust news, insider Hamish Baillie acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £30,189 ($38,580.19). In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust news, insider Hamish Baillie bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £30,189 ($38,580.19). Also, insider Alan Scott sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.02), for a total value of £40,065.50 ($51,201.92). 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

