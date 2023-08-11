West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.31. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 40,630 shares.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

