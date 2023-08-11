Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.69

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.69 and traded as low as $15.74. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 64,254 shares.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 349,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 108,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 81,391 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.