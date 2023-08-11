Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.69

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.69 and traded as low as $15.74. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 64,254 shares.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
