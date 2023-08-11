Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.95. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,101 shares.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Research analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

