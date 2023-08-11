Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,765.61

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,765.61 ($22.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,895 ($24.22). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,870 ($23.90), with a volume of 223,842 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($29.78) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Indivior from GBX 2,500 ($31.95) to GBX 2,700 ($34.50) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
