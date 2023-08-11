BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.21

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.25. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 203,482 shares changing hands.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

