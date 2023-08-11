BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.21

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.25. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 203,482 shares changing hands.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
