Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.94

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as low as $3.69. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 41,906 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $374.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

