Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $721.89

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 721.89 ($9.23) and traded as low as GBX 539 ($6.89). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 542 ($6.93), with a volume of 156,066 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance
Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,567.57%.
Insider Activity at Impax Asset Management Group
In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.27), for a total transaction of £12,060.08 ($15,412.24). In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Annette Wilson acquired 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £57,649.68 ($73,673.71). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.27), for a total value of £12,060.08 ($15,412.24). 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
