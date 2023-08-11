Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as low as C$2.30. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
Petro-Victory Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.50.
Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile
Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
