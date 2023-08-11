Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.52

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.50. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 10,859 shares trading hands.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 9.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

