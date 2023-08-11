Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.69

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.69 and traded as low as $7.23. Materialise shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 128,233 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Materialise Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 163,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 14.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 100,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

