Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.74 ($11.80) and traded as low as €10.07 ($11.07). Orange shares last traded at €10.17 ($11.17), with a volume of 4,480,490 shares trading hands.

Orange Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.74.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.