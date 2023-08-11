Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.70

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $4.90. Lipocine shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 25,765 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

