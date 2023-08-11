Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 168.5% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Optimi Health Price Performance
OTCMKTS OPTHF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Optimi Health has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.
Optimi Health Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Optimi Health
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.