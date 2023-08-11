Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 168.5% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Optimi Health Price Performance

OTCMKTS OPTHF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Optimi Health has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

