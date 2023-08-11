Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 168.2% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TLSNY opened at $4.01 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0916 dividend. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.78%.

TLSNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

