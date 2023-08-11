Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Short Interest Up 166.7% in July

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 46.22% of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ODDS opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812,800.00, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $21.83.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

