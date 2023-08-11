Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Falcon Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,578,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,998,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 362,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

Golden Falcon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GFX stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.