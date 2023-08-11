Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 179.5% in July

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 179.5% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JRI opened at $11.39 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

