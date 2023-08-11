Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Up 173.7% in July

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 173.7% from the July 15th total of 898,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Banc of California Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANC. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $84,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Banc of California by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 164,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

