Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Up 155.0% in July

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Silex Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SILXY opened at C$10.90 on Friday. Silex Systems has a 52 week low of C$8.16 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.09.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

