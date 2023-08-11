Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Up 177.8% in July

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JPT opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

