Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Increases By 156.3%

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NML stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $7.51.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
