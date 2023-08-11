Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Increases By 156.3%

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NML stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 42.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $80,000.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.