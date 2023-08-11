Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Up 174.2% in July

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness Price Performance

CPIVF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers products, including cannabis oil and psilocybin. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

