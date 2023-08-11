Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Expands By 155.0%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Precision Optics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.
NASDAQ:POCI opened at $6.00 on Friday. Precision Optics has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.
Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
