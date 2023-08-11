Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dundee Price Performance

Dundee stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 34.18 and a current ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.