Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,720,000 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the July 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,526,000 after acquiring an additional 505,891 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,949,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,474,000 after acquiring an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,195,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

