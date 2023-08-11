Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Temenos Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Temenos Company Profile

Featured Articles

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

