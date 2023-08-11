BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 156.0% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 316,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 209,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 18.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 535,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.