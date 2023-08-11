Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

