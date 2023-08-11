Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 229,491 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $317,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 969,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 134,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 126,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,550. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

