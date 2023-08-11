Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,136 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,503 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,659,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71,233 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.92. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.