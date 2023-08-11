Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $61,445 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

