Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,649 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 114.34% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,923,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,923,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,117,501 shares of company stock worth $74,392,867. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.