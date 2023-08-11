Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $185.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.19 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

