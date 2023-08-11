B. Riley Trims PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price to $15.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.