Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $72.00 at TD Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.29.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,562,000 after buying an additional 523,942 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,257,000 after buying an additional 288,762 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after buying an additional 164,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,576,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

