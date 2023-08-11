StockNews.com Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

