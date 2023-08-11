Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $448.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $448.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.57.

NYSE PH opened at $412.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

