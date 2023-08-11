John T. Guthrie Sells 1,028 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.14. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

