Jarrod M. Patten Sells 450 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total transaction of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jarrod M. Patten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total transaction of $196,555.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $378.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.38 and a 200 day moving average of $308.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $475.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 43.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

