StockNews.com Downgrades Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

