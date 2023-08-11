Michael J. Berthelot Sells 6,000 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $170,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,565.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 110.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

