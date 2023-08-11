Benjamin T. Dake Sells 10,283 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $159,592.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $15.08 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $416.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
