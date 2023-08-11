Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,605,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $160,200.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00.

Udemy Price Performance

Udemy stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDMY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Udemy by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Udemy by 1,347.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

