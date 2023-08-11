Adam Eltoukhy Sells 6,665 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $171,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 819,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $431,867.88.

On Friday, June 2nd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

