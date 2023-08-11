Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.91.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $86,153.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $86,153.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $52,999.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

